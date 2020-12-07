This Week’s Podcast
Drilling Down on Fossil Fuels and Climate Change
The U.S. has promised to move away from fossil fuels, but the natural gas industry is booming.Listen Now
featured stories
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
The Texas Legislature is considering at least nine bills that would increase criminal penalties for voting-related infractions or extend law enforcement’s ability to investigate voters.
New York Passes Law to Protect Amazon Warehouse Workers
The new law is the latest example of government officials taking action after years of mounting injuries from Amazon’s relentless drive for speed.
How Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centers Can Claim to Be Medical Clinics and Get Away With It
One Florida case shows just how little authorities are doing to regulate pregnancy centers, even when the risks to women are significant.
Big Lie Proponents Are Creating Harsh Criminal Penalties for Elections Activity
The proliferation of election crime legislation is the most threatening front in voter suppression efforts in generations.
CIR’s ‘Victim/Suspect’ to Be Screened at 2023 Sundance Film Festival
The documentary uncovers a nationwide pattern of young women reporting sexual assaults to police, only to be charged with making a false report, arrested and imprisoned.
major investigations
Behind the Smiles at Amazon
Amazon’s internal records expose the true toll of its relentless drive for domination.
After Ayotzinapa
In 2014, students from a rural college in Mexico came under attack by police. Six people were killed and 43 young men disappeared without a trace.
Mississippi Goddam
Reveal’s serial podcast investigates a story that is a reckoning of justice in America. Explore the series.
When Abusers Keep Their Guns
Reveal’s investigation into how domestic abusers are allowed to keep their guns – with deadly consequences.
The Disappeared Series
A collection of never-before-seen records shows what migrant children endure once they’ve been placed in U.S. custody.
The New Front in Voter Suppression
State legislators across the country are trying to dramatically increase voting-related prosecutions, inspired by Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.
The Eugene L. Roberts Fund
The Eugene L. Roberts Fund honors the work of Gene Roberts, the legendary executive editor of The Philadelphia Inquirer from 1972 to 1990.
A Family Divided Over Jan. 6: ‘Traitors Get Shot’
As the threat of criminal charges looms over Donald Trump, a look into the case against the first insurrectionist to be prosecuted.
A Young Doctor Reflects on COVID
As COVID-19 has now claimed more than 1 million lives in the United States, we follow a rookie doctor who graduated at the height of the pandemic.
The Suspect Detective
A Philadelphia homicide detective on the rise abused his power in bizarre and extreme ways. How did he get away with it for so long?
No Retreat: The Dangers of Stand Your Ground
In the decade since George Zimmerman killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida, stand your ground laws have expanded across the nation. And with them come more homicides.
The Bitter Work Behind Sugar
On a vast plantation in the Dominican Republic, Haitian migrants still use machetes to harvest sugarcane that’s exported to the U.S. The workers are protesting poor working and living conditions.
A Reckoning at Amazon
Who is shipping out all those holiday season packages? As Amazon has made huge profits, their worker injury rates are higher than other companies.
US Bans Sugar Imports From Top Dominican Producer Over Forced Labor Allegations
In an investigation by Reveal and Mother Jones, workers for the Central Romana Corp. spoke of inadequate protective gear, poor medical care, withheld pensions and debt.
How Democracy Survived the Midterm Elections
Following the 2020 election, it looked like the midterms could create more chaos. But mostly, they didn’t. Why?
The City (Revealed)
An illegal construction dump appears in a Chicago neighborhood and grows to six stories tall. Its story reveals the depths of political corruption.
These Sheriffs Say They’re More Powerful Than the President. Now, They’re Targeting Elections.
How a group of rogue sheriffs decided to make themselves the new election police.