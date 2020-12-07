This Week’s Podcast
After Ayotzinapa Chapter 3: All Souls
A mother prays that she will one day know the truth about what happened to her son.Listen Now
Amazon’s Warehouse Quotas Have Been Injuring Workers for Years. Now, Officials Are Taking Action
Regulators and lawmakers are changing the way they operate so they confront the injury crisis brought about by Amazon’s relentless pace.
After Ayotzinapa
In 2014, students from a rural college in Mexico came under attack by police. Six people were killed and 43 young men disappeared without a trace.
DC Police Tried to Fire 24 Current Officers for ‘Criminal Offenses.’ A Powerful Panel Blocked Nearly Every One, Documents Show.
Disciplinary files obtained by Reveal and WAMU/DCist show how a panel of high-ranking officers – including the current police chief – kept troubled officers on the force.
Armed and Abusive
Intimate partner homicides are skyrocketing, yet police, prosecutors and judges often trust offenders to disarm themselves.
Amazon Leaks
Amazon knows a lot about you. Customers trust that their data and purchases are kept secret and secure, but internal documents show the tech giant’s inability to safeguard its own data.
Mississippi Goddam
Reveal’s serial podcast investigates a story that is a reckoning of justice in America. Explore the series.
After Ayotzinapa Chapter 2: The Cover-Up
In Mexico, the investigation of the attack on students leaves key questions unanswered, but a DEA agent thousands of miles away thinks he knows why they were ambushed.
After Ayotzinapa Chapter 1: The Missing 43
From the beginning, families questioned the official story in the disappearance of 43 Mexican students. Now there’s a new search for the truth.
For the First Time, a High-Ranking Officer Was Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity While His Government Was Still in Power
A member of the Syrian secret police was accused of overseeing mass torture, rape and killings during the country’s ongoing civil war.
Take No Prisoners
During World War II, top military commanders hoped to conceal an American war crime. This is the story of an incident nearly lost to history.
Viral Lies
From wild anti-vaccine conspiracy theories to “Stop the Steal” and QAnon, we examine how misinformation swiftly spreads online – and the lives it disrupts.