Latest Episode

Reproducing Racism

Co-produced with PRX

Jewel Cadet and Jamilah Felix are wearing hospital gowns stained with red, each holding a candle in front of a monument carved with Marion Sims' name.

As racial disparities in health come into the spotlight amid COVID-19, we explore how the legacy of racism affects maternal health in the U.S.

Recently Published

Dec 5, 2020
In an illustration, an anonymous hand reaches out of the wall of an art gallery and paints on a canvas.
Accountability

Fancy galleries, fake art

In the mid-’90s, two high-end New York art galleries began selling one fake painting after another. It was the largest art fraud in modern U.S. history, totaling more than $80 million.

Nov 28, 2020
An illustration shows a colorful depiction of a building in purple and gray. Kids paint the phrase The Bad Place on the side of the building.
Accountability

The bad place

The graffiti says it all: “This is a bad place.” Why do states send children to facilities run by Sequel, after dozens of cases of abuse?

Nov 21, 2020
