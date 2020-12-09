Listen to American Rehab, a podcast series from Reveal
Reveal exposes how a treatment for drug addiction has turned tens of thousands of people into an unpaid, shadow workforce.
Our members keep us going 🙌JOIN TODAY!
Reveal exposes how a treatment for drug addiction has turned tens of thousands of people into an unpaid, shadow workforce.
As racial disparities in health come into the spotlight amid COVID-19, we explore how the legacy of racism affects maternal health in the U.S.
Dozens of protesters who took part in the uprisings after George Floyd’s murder have faced prolonged detention despite COVID-19 outbreaks.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Baldwin ask the Government Accountability Office to investigate, citing Reveal’s project on unpaid work at rehabs.
Inside the federal government’s unprecedented campaign to prosecute Black Lives Matter protesters.
An ER doctor in New York City shares his experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic: “I don’t think we’ve had time to process what’s happened to us.”
Robots. Prime Day. Holiday peak. Internal records show Amazon has deceived the public on rising injury rates among its warehouse workers.
Newly obtained data show that the U.S. government has detained more than 25,000 migrant children for longer than 100 days over the past six years.
After dozens of Indigenous people were murdered in land disputes, Nicaragua has moved to monitor its cattle industry. Beef raised on protected lands likely made its way to U.S. consumers.
How many guns once owned by police departments had been found at crime scenes?
As racial disparities in health come into the spotlight amid COVID-19, we explore how the legacy of racism affects maternal health in the U.S.
In the mid-’90s, two high-end New York art galleries began selling one fake painting after another. It was the largest art fraud in modern U.S. history, totaling more than $80 million.
The graffiti says it all: “This is a bad place.” Why do states send children to facilities run by Sequel, after dozens of cases of abuse?
Workers say poor training, shifting deadlines and clunky technology produced chaos. Now, a lawsuit and government reports are echoing their claims.