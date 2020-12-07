This Week’s Podcast
My Neighbor the Suspected War Criminal
There may be 1,700 suspected war criminals and human rights abusers in the U.S. Who are they, and what is the government doing about it?Listen Now
The Disinformation Campaign Behind a Top Pregnancy Website
Hospitals, government agencies and major news organizations all cite it as a neutral source of mom-friendly advice. But dig a little deeper, and its anti-abortion roots are clear.
Aura Bogado Awarded Prestigious Carnegie Fellowship
CIR senior reporter and producer Aura Bogado is one of 28 fellows selected this year who are each provided up to $200,000 in funding for promising work.
Inside the GOP’s Purge of Local Election Officials in Michigan
Proponents of Trump’s Big Lie have “been able to infiltrate the Republican Party right down to the precinct level in a way that I’ve been astounded by,” says a former GOP head.
Mastermind of the Texas ‘Heartbeat’ Statute Has a Radical Mission to Reshape American Law
Jonathan Mitchell argues that old laws never really die, even when they’re struck down by courts. Now he and his allies are trying to make even helping pay for an abortion a crime.
Behind the Smiles at Amazon
Amazon’s internal records expose the true toll of its relentless drive for domination.
After Ayotzinapa
In 2014, students from a rural college in Mexico came under attack by police. Six people were killed and 43 young men disappeared without a trace.
Mississippi Goddam
Reveal’s serial podcast investigates a story that is a reckoning of justice in America. Explore the series.
When Abusers Keep Their Guns
Reveal’s investigation into how domestic abusers are allowed to keep their guns – with deadly consequences.
American Rehab
A treatment for drug addiction has turned tens of thousands of people into an unpaid, shadow workforce.
The Disappeared
For six years, a North Carolina family has tried to find out what the U.S. government did with its children after they were separated at the border.
Handcuffed and Unhoused
A hidden side of homelessness: Unhoused people often get entangled in a criminal justice cycle that leads back to the streets – or worse.
Losing Ground
Why do Black families make up less than 1% of American farmers?
Campaigning on the Big Lie
Across the nation, many Republicans are campaigning on the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and promising to change the way elections are run in the future.
‘A Pretty Damning Critique:’ Google, Netflix and LinkedIn Wouldn’t Sign Onto Climate Action Ad
The ad’s backstory provides a rare moment of transparency in an ecosystem of advocacy organizations that are often too scared to talk openly about corporate partners.
Can Our Climate Survive Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is hot – and it’s heating up the planet, too. Making bitcoin uses enormous amounts of power.
Después de Ayotzinapa
A six-part Spanish-language podcast digs into what happened to 43 missing students.
A Racial Reckoning at Doctors Without Borders
The organization has been admired for decades for bringing desperately needed medical care to crises around the globe. But now it’s grappling with systemic inequities baked into global health.
‘To Shoot and Fight for My Home’
Voices from the front lines in Ukraine, where the Russian invasion has forced millions to flee.
Congress Takes Aim at Abusers’ Illegal Guns in New Violence Against Women Act
After Reveal reported on soaring rates of intimate partner homicide, new legislation gives state and local law enforcement more power to crack down on abusers who have weapons unlawfully.
Behind the Blue Wall
A viral video embarrassed a Nashville, Tennessee, police captain – and exposed a toxic work culture that went beyond just one officer.