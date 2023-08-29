

American Rehab

Resources

Tips for Finding a Drug Rehab Center

We are in the midst of the deadliest overdose crisis in American history, with tens of thousands of overdose deaths each year. Some 2 million Americans struggle with opioid addiction. Another 18 million are addicted to alcohol or other drugs.

Yet very few of them – less than 1 in 10 – get treatment.

Unfortunately, finding a rehab can be really tricky. That’s what we found over the course of years of reporting on this industry. Those struggling with addiction face not only an uphill battle to recovery, but also a treatment landscape rife with danger.

Download and print our PDF in color or black and white .

Illustrated by Eren K. Wilson

Our Database

Reveal identified at least 300 treatment facilities in 44 states that required participants to work without pay or for pennies on the dollar, in likely violation of federal labor law. Look up work-based programs in your state.

Questions We’ve Found Useful

– What is the day-to-day like at your facility?

– What is your dropout rate (and why)?

– Will I be required to work as a condition of attending? If so, will I be paid?

– How often do you use drug testing, and will I be charged for it?

– If I wanted them, do you offer medications for opioid use disorder?

– If I need it, will I have access to medical care?

More Resources

– Listen to our serial podcast, American Rehab.

– Read our investigation, All Work. No Pay.

– Review Shatterproof’s National Principles of Care.

– Connect to treatment resources in your community through the Association of Recovery Community Organizations.

