In 2014, students from a rural college in Mexico came under attack by police. Six people were killed and 43 young men disappeared without a trace. Families suspected the government was hiding the truth. Now, Reveal is exposing corruption at the highest levels, and an unsettling connection to America’s war on drugs.

Play Chapter 1 The Missing 43 Through never-before-broadcast voices of survivors, we piece together the attack on the students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College, and learn why families of the missing men have doubts about the government’s official story. Explore the episode, video, and documents

Escuchar en español

Nuestras socias de Adonde Media están produciendo la versión en español de esta serie. Pronto daremos más detalles. Our partners at Adonde Media are developing a Spanish language version of the series. Stay tuned for more details.

Credits

After Ayotzinapa is a presentation of Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX with the National Security Archive.

Anayansi Diaz-Cortes Lead reporter Anayansi Diaz-Cortes is a senior reporter and producer for Reveal. Her work has been featured everywhere from All Things Considered to Radio Ambulante and This American Life. She is a recipient of the Overseas Press Club Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award, and the Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Foundation award. Previously, she produced for Radio Diaries and has done extensive reporting in both the U.S. and Mexico. Kate Doyle Lead reporter Kate Doyle is a senior analyst of U.S. policy in Latin America at the National Security Archive. She directs several major research projects, including the Mexico Project, which collects U.S. and Mexican government documents on the countries’ shared histories. Since 1992, Doyle has worked with Latin American human rights groups, truth commissions, prosecutors and judges to obtain government files from secret archives that shed light on state violence.

Taki Telonidis Series editor Taki Telonidis is the senior supervising editor for Reveal. He has edited several signature projects for the show including investigations into workplace safety at Amazon, the prevalence of guns among domestic abusers, and the murder of two journalists in Istanbul, Turkey. His work has garnered George Foster Peabody, Edward R. Murrow and Third Coast awards. Kevin Sullivan Executive producer Kevin Sullivan is Reveal’s executive producer. In 2018, he launched an initiative to develop serial projects at Reveal, which resulted in 2020’s award-winning American Rehab and now Mississippi Goddam. Under his leadership, Reveal has grown to air on more than 570 radio stations and has garnered top journalism honors, including multiple Peabody, duPont, Edward R. Murrow and Third Coast awards.

Jim Briggs Sound designer, engineer and composer Jim Briggs III makes intimate soundscapes for Reveal, and has been with the show since its public radio debut in 2013. He has guided Reveal to numerous accolades and a signature sound including original scoring and data sonification. Other mix credits include “99% Invisible,” “Marketplace,” “Radiolab” and several PBS television documentaries. A winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in sound, Briggs records ambient and psychedelic music under the name Decoded Forests. Fernando Arruda Sound designer, engineer and composer Fernando Arruda has been mixing and making original soundtracks for Reveal since 2018. From Brazil, he has held four O-1 visas for individuals with extraordinary abilities. His work has been recognized by the Peabody, duPont, Edward R. Murrow, Gerald Loeb, Third Coast and Association of Music Producers awards, as well as Emmy and Pulitzer nominations. Fernando plays saxophone at SFJAZZ’s MNBig Band and likes to swim whenever possible.

Amy Mostafa Production manager Amy Mostafa is Reveal’s production manager for the weekly broadcast show, podcast and serials. Mostafa helped launch our recent serial, Mississippi Goddam, across newsroom platforms and has worked on Reveal’s award winning first serial American Rehab. Mostafa’s audio reporting and production work has appeared nationally and across NPR affiliates KQED, KALW and AKPM. Most recently, she has reported on health equity with a focus on aging and housing.