Amid a new wave of restrictive laws and looming Supreme Court battles, one important aspect of America’s abortion wars has gone mostly unnoticed: how some anti-abortion groups are using patients’ private health information to promote their social agenda – affecting reproductive options for women around the U.S.   

According to researchers, people seeking reproductive services may be unwittingly sharing sensitive information when they make contact – in person or online – with so-called “crisis pregnancy centers,” many of which are run by anti-abortion organizations. In some states, these centers vastly outnumber abortion and family planning providers. And although these facilities often resemble licensed medical clinics, they aren’t always required to follow health privacy laws that regulate how personal health information is collected and shared.

As a result, people seeking abortions might  hand over data they wrongly assume is protected by law. 

You can help Reveal investigate how anti-abortion groups may be using your most sensitive medical information without your knowledge or consent. 

If you’ve ever contacted a crisis pregnancy center by phone or online, searched for information, or attended an appointment, we’d like to know what happened next. Did you start seeing ads for adoption or baby-related products in your social media feeds? Were you targeted for outreach via email? Did you receive phone calls? In-person visits?

To tell us about your experience, please use the form below. We guarantee that we will never publish your name, personal information or details of your experience without your consent. Only a small group of Reveal reporters and editors will have access to your full responses.

Did you share personal information with a ‘crisis pregnancy center’? Tell us what happened next.

Byard Duncan can be reached at bduncan@revealnews.org, and Grace Oldham can be reached at goldham@revealnews.org. Follow them on Twitter: @ByardDuncan and @grace_c_oldham.

Byard Duncan is a reporter and producer for  engagement and collaborations for Reveal. He manages Reveal’s Reporting Networks, which provide more than 1,000 local journalists across the U.S. with resources and training to continue Reveal investigations in their communities. He also helps lead audience engagement initiatives around Reveal’s stories and assists local reporters in elevating their work to a national platform. In addition to Reveal, Duncan’s work has appeared in GQ, Esquire, The California Sunday Magazine and Columbia Journalism Review, among other outlets. He was part of Reveal’s Behind the Smiles project team, which was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2019. He is the recipient of two Edward R. Murrow Awards, a National Headliner Award, an Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, and two first-place awards for feature storytelling from the Society of Professional Journalists and Best of the West. Duncan is based in Reveal's Emeryville, California, office.

Grace Oldham (she/her) is a 2021-22 Roy W. Howard Fellow for Reveal. She earned both her master’s and bachelor's degrees from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. During her time at ASU, she contributed to a documentary on youth suicide in Arizona, reported on local humanitarian aid efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border and worked on a team of reporters to produce an award-winning story on a botched sex-trafficking investigation by federal homeland security agents. She has also held multiple internships at The Arizona Republic, where she reported on state politics and higher education.