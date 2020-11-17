Federal prosecutors hold protesters for months pretrial

This story was reported in collaboration with Type Investigations.



Just after midnight on May 31 in downtown Las Vegas, Ricardo Densmore broke off from a larger group of demonstrators and used his phone to record two other protesters lighting a squad car on fire. Densmore, a 24-year-old former security guard, had felt called to action after watching the video of George Floyd being killed by Minneapolis police and joined thousands of others in the streets, part of a wave of protests across the nation. In Las Vegas that night, police used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters, some of whom threw items at police.

That unoccupied police vehicle was the only one reported to have been set ablaze in Las Vegas, but images of burning squad cars would become national symbols of frustration over unaccountable police violence. Video later obtained by local police and reviewed by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shows two men using a butane lighter to spark a flame through the car’s passenger-side window, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Nevada. Federal prosecutors have not claimed that Densmore actually set the fire. But a federal grand jury nevertheless indicted him on two counts each of conspiracy and arson, alongside his two co-defendants, Devarian Haynes and Tyree Walker, charges that could mean a minimum of five years in prison, according to prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty.

The three young men had been swept up in a nationwide crackdown on the movement for Black lives led by Attorney General William Barr, who pushed U.S. attorneys to file charges against protesters. Federal prosecutors filed felony charges against at least 107 people for incidents related to protests in the week after Floyd’s death.

As of November, prosecutors have initiated cases against at least 340 people, charging protesters for acts such as arson, theft, property damage and making threats online. Many of the indictments stretch the limits of the federal government’s ability to prosecute crimes that affect “interstate commerce,” according to experts.

The aggressive push to prosecute protesters appears to be matched by an aggressive push to detain those defendants pretrial. According to a review by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and Type Investigations of prosecutions by U.S. attorney’s offices, more than 60 people arrested for acts of protest this past spring and summer were ordered detained pending trial, despite multiple coronavirus outbreaks inside the federal prison system and at county jails that detain federal defendants pretrial. In more than a dozen cases in which judges denied a prosecutor’s request for pretrial detention, prosecutors appealed the release order. Densmore’s case was one of them.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada moved aggressively this summer to keep Densmore detained until trial. On June 5, after a magistrate judge ordered him released, prosecutors filed a successful emergency stay, further prolonging his detention at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, outside of Las Vegas.

That month, COVID-19 was spreading rapidly through the facility, according to a civil rights suit filed by a prisoner. The suit alleges that officials working for CoreCivic, the for-profit company that operates the prison, seeded an outbreak starting on June 1 by placing a newly arrived inmate who later tested positive in a dorm room where 96 people slept and shared showers and toilets. In an emailed statement, CoreCivic spokesperson Ryan Gustin said the company has “rigorously followed the guidance of local, state and federal health authorities” on COVID-19, adding that it has “responded to this unprecedented situation appropriately.”

Civil rights advocates say lengthy pretrial detention for crimes associated with protesting is unusual – and inappropriate.

“Prosecutors are seeking to keep people detained as if they were longstanding drug lord criminals,” says Vincent Warren, executive director of the Center for Constitutional Rights in New York. “These are not people that are transporting arms across state lines. These aren’t people that are hardened criminals with long records. These are average citizens motivated by a horrible policy, and they’re speaking out.”

Densmore’s childhood was marred by an abusive foster home, leaving him with no family ties in Las Vegas. As an adult, Densmore worked as a security guard for nearly three years until he was laid off in March due to the COVID-19 shutdown. He then spent two months quarantined in Michigan with his father, the first time he’d spent an extended period of time with him, until he returned to Las Vegas in late May.

Ivette Maningo, Densmore’s attorney, said the attempt to keep him detained, even during a pandemic, struck her as unusual. He wasn’t accused of any violent acts, and with a history of steady employment, he didn’t appear to be the kind of defendant prosecutors in her district typically try to detain. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Ihler argued that Densmore’s lack of local community ties or stable residency, plus a conviction for misdemeanor domestic battery, warranted pretrial detention.

“They’re normally not this aggressive in detaining someone like that,” said Maningo. “It was clear they were making an example of him.” According to a motion she filed on June 26, Densmore had been held in solitary confinement for most of the month and had not received a cast for a broken hand. Gustin, theCoreCivic spokesperson, disputed Maningo’s characterization, explaining that Densmore had been held in a quarantine unit upon arrival. Gustin said claims that Densmore had not received medical treatment were “patently false.”

At a detention hearing on July 1, Ihler again moved to keep Densmore detained, arguing that he should not be released to his family in Michigan because the partner of Densmore’s father was a registered medical marijuana user. Densmore’s conditions of release included a prohibition on using cannabis.

The judge pushed back and ordered him released. U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler said she considered the political circumstances of his alleged offense as a mitigating factor.

“The backdrop for this incident was the killing of Mr. Floyd,” Weksler said in the hearing. “This was the catalyst for what many believe is a series of racial injustices at the hands of police that have been suffered predominately by Black people in this country, so the court cannot overlook the symbolic nature of the acts at hand here.”