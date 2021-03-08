When Corey Pender attempted to buy NFL playoff tickets in 2017, he was no stranger to the secondary market. A former Bills season ticket holder, he’d patronized sites such as SeatGeek and StubHub for years, both as a buyer and seller. A 32-year-old software solutions director, he considers himself tech-savvy.

Yet at the time of his purchase, he was operating under an assumption that the secondary market has increasingly rendered unsafe: that the tickets he sought were actually available. In fact, for more than a decade, secondary resale markets have cranked up their own profit margins by allowing the sale of tickets that sellers don’t yet possess – sparking reams of consumer complaints, as well as warnings from regulatory agencies.

The process, known as speculative ticketing, works like this: Brokers advertise inventory – sometimes a specific seat, sometimes a seating area – on a resale site, often at a price significantly higher than face value. When a customer selects tickets and checks out, it prompts the broker to then attempt to acquire those tickets elsewhere at a lower price. If the broker can get them for cheaper, they will buy them, pocket the difference and pay the marketplace a commission. If they can’t, the broker will either have to make good on the initial offer and take a loss or renege on the sale.

Eric Budish, an economics professor at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, describes the practice as a distortion, not a natural consequence, of a competitive market.

“It’s just a bad behavior,” he said. “It shouldn’t be allowed.”

The FTC’s 2010 warning letter made it clear that a failure by ticket resale companies to disclose when brokers don’t have tickets they’re advertising as “in-hand” may be a violation of federal law. Yet in the decade that followed, speculative selling persisted across the secondary market, and fans continued to feel deceived.

A lawsuit against TicketNetwork, filed by then-New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood in 2018, detailed the scope of speculative selling on its platform. Between Jan. 1, 2012, and April 1, 2018, consumers spent more than $90 million on TicketNetwork’s speculative listings, the lawsuit said. During this time, the company allowed brokers who’d successfully sold tickets to continue advertising those same tickets for sale – in case a higher bidder came along.

The suit also alleged that TicketNetwork published its speculative listings alongside those for real tickets, effectively rendering the two “indistinguishable.” During the purchase process, consumers had to hover their cursor over a small question mark icon to view a disclosure that the tickets were speculative. Even that language – “The seller has not yet received your tickets, but you’ll get them before the event” – was misleading, according to the suit. The disclosure “conveys to consumers that the ticket seller has secured the advertised tickets but does not yet possess them,” the lawsuit said.

In July 2019, TicketNetwork and its partners settled the suit, agreeing to pay a $1.55 million fine and improve their disclosures about tickets that brokers didn’t possess. The company admitted no liability.

Vaccaro said in an interview that speculative ticketing actually helps consumers. “It’s a great thing,” he said. “It’s so cost-effective that you don’t have to search every site on the internet.”

Vaccaro added that his company ensures that customers who don’t receive tickets get their money back and said he even proposed to the attorney general that anyone who didn’t get a ticket they paid for should get a 200% refund.

Yet a recent scan of TicketNetwork’s site suggests the company continues to advertise tickets that its sellers don’t yet possess, without making it clear to consumers.

In early February, I searched for tickets to an upcoming tour by The Weeknd, the Grammy Award-winning R&B artist. Ticketmaster, the official seller for the United Center in Chicago, had announced that listings for a Jan. 24, 2022, show wouldn’t go on sale until four days later: Feb. 8.

But on TicketNetwork’s site, hundreds of seats were already available on a color-coded seating map. When I selected a ticket and began the checkout process, I saw an advertised price of $439 and a digital timer ticking down from four minutes. “HURRY!” it said, in bright red lettering. Further along in the transaction, the site’s payment step included another “HURRY!” timer, this one set for 10 minutes, as well as a disclosure revealing that tickets would be delivered by Jan. 23, 2022 – nearly a year from the date I was checking out. Next to this language was a question mark. Hovering my cursor over it, I could view a smaller disclosure that read, “The seller has not yet received your tickets, but you’ll get them before the event.”

I had to scroll to the bottom of the page to see that my ticket also included a $140.65 service fee – a 32% markup over the advertised total.

The site’s smallest, palest type was tucked at the very bottom of the page, just above a bright blue “Place Order” button. Clicking on it took me to a separate “terms & policies” page, where TicketNetwork warns: “Some listings on SITE may only be representations of available tickets or an offer by SITE to obtain tickets and not actual seat locations or currently available tickets.”

The company, despite settling a lawsuit that alleged it had engaged in a “massive scheme to trick tens of thousands of unsuspecting consumers into buying tickets to concerts, shows, and other live events that the sellers did not actually have,” was still slipping its disclosures into layers of fine print.