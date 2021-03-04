Credit: Illustration by Molly Mendoza

Through our extensive reporting with medical professionals, we learned that many medical schools often provide insufficient training around death and dying. With the COVID-19 pandemic creating great need, this guide is meant to be a resource for physicians.

The facts

Conversation guides

  • Looking for guides on having conversations that help patients and family members say goodbye? Here’s a list of resources.
  • Looking for steps on how to deliver a death notification? Try the GRIEV_ING mnemonic.
  • Want to practice having a conversation? Try this app.

Learn more

