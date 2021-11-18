Behind the Smiles
Amazon’s internal injury records expose the true toll of its relentless drive for speed
Part 1
Amazon’s internal injury records expose the true toll of its relentless drive for speed
As Amazon Prime promises one-day shipping, Amazon workers pay the price. Documents show that in California, Oregon, Indiana and elsewhere, Amazon workers are injured at high rates.
Part 2
How Amazon hid its safety crisis
Confidential documents reveal the company leaders’ deception about the consequences of Prime Day, its robots and more.
Impact
‘We’re Going to Protect Workers’: New California Law Takes Aim at Amazon’s Unsafe Work Quotas
September 25, 2021
Amazon’s relentless pace is injuring workers and violating law, Washington state regulator says
May 25, 2021
Lawmakers demand Amazon answer for deception on worker injuries
October 15, 2020
