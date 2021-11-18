Behind the Smiles

Amazon’s internal injury records expose the true toll of its relentless drive for speed

Part 1
Credit: Illustration by Jason Raish

Amazon’s internal injury records expose the true toll of its relentless drive for speed

By Will Evans Nov. 25, 2019

As Amazon Prime promises one-day shipping, Amazon workers pay the price. Documents show that in California, Oregon, Indiana and elsewhere, Amazon workers are injured at high rates.

Part 2

How Amazon hid its safety crisis

By Will Evans September 29, 2020

Confidential documents reveal the company leaders’ deception about the consequences of Prime Day, its robots and more.

Impact

‘We’re Going to Protect Workers’: New California Law Takes Aim at Amazon’s Unsafe Work Quotas

September 25, 2021

Amazon’s relentless pace is injuring workers and violating law, Washington state regulator says

May 25, 2021

Lawmakers demand Amazon answer for deception on worker injuries

October 15, 2020

Awards

Pulitzer Prize
2020 finalist, explanatory reporting

The Gerald Loeb Awards
2020, audio

Investigative Reporters and Editors
2019 large radio