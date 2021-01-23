A Transfer of Power

As the nation swears in President Joe Biden, we look at the long shadow cast by the forces that brought Donald Trump to power.

Reporter Chris Jones describes the scene on the ground in Washington during the inauguration. While the inauguration is usually a celebration, Joe Biden’s was markedly quieter – due to both the pandemic and heightened security. After Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in early January, the city has been on edge.

Then we hear from two people who call Washington their home. Reveal’s Anjali Kamat tells the story of military veteran Arianna Evans, whose relationship with the capital city has changed dramatically since she joined the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. Then, host Al Letson talks to D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen about the challenges of managing the city in the aftermath of the insurrection. He says constituents are bitter about the inconsistent response law enforcement had to Trump supporters as compared with Black Lives Matter protesters over the summer.

Then we delve into the role right-wing evangelicals played in bringing Trump to power. Sarah Posner, author of “Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Altar of Donald Trump,” discusses why the religious right was on display during the violent insurrection.

Letson closes the hour with a discussion with Robert Jeffress, senior pastor at the megachurch First Baptist Church of Dallas. Jeffress has weekly radio and TV shows that reach an audience of millions and says he doesn’t think Trump will ever accept that he lost the election.

Dig Deeper

Read: Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Altar of Donald Trump