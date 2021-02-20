An American Murder in Istanbul: Justice for Halla

An American journalist and her mom are found murdered in Istanbul. Police say they caught the killer. Friends and family say the investigation was incomplete. In collaboration with ABC News and freelance reporter Fariba Nawa, we dig into the investigative files against the convicted killer, adding updates that have happened since we first aired the story in the fall.

Reporter James Gordon Meek starts our story with a description of the work Halla Barakat and her mother, Orouba, did in Istanbul. Then Nawa pieces together what happened on the night of the murder, with help from one of the people who discovered the bodies.

Next, our team delves into the Turkish prosecutor’s case against the convicted killer and explains why relatives of the murdered women are not convinced the crime was solved.

In the final segment, Nawa puts key questions directly to the convicted killer, and Meek seeks out a member of Congress who wants the U.S. government to pursue the case.

This show was originally released on Oct. 10, 2020.

Dig Deeper

Read more: An American journalist was murdered in Turkey. Why didn’t the US investigate?