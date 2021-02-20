 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Our members keep us going.

JOIN TODAY!
Feb 20, 2021

An American Murder in Istanbul: Justice for Halla

Co-produced with PRX Logo

An American journalist and her mom are found murdered in Istanbul. Police say they caught the killer. Friends and family say the investigation was incomplete. In collaboration with ABC News and freelance reporter Fariba Nawa, we dig into the investigative files against the convicted killer, adding updates that have happened since we first aired the story in the fall.  

Reporter James Gordon Meek starts our story with a description of the work Halla Barakat and her mother, Orouba, did in Istanbul. Then Nawa pieces together what happened on the night of the murder, with help from one of the people who discovered the bodies.

Next, our team delves into the Turkish prosecutor’s case against the convicted killer and explains why relatives of the murdered women are not convinced the crime was solved. 

In the final segment, Nawa puts key questions directly to the convicted killer, and Meek seeks out a member of Congress who wants the U.S. government to pursue the case. 

This show was originally released on Oct. 10, 2020.

Dig Deeper

Read more: An American journalist was murdered in Turkey. Why didn’t the US investigate?

Credits

Reported by: Fariba Nawa, James Gordon Meek, Pete Madden and Aaron Glantz

Produced by: Chris Harland-Dunaway

 Lead producer: Chris Harland-Dunaway; Coordinating Producer: Aaron Glantz

Edited by: Taki Telonidis

Production manager: Najib Aminy

Production assistance: Amy Mostafa and Brett Simpson

Sound design and music by: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda. Oud and percussion player: April Centrone.

Mixing:  Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda

Executive producer: Kevin Sullivan

Host: Al Letson

Episode illustration courtesy of Molly Crabapple

Special thanks: ABC’s Cindi Galli, Engin Bas, Nicky DeBlois, Jake Lefferman, Ashley Louszko, Matthew McGarry, Beril Eski, Asma Al Omar and Karem Inal. Also to Breakdown Services.

Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Heising-Simons FoundationDemocracy Fund, and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.