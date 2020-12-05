 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Our members keep us going 🙌

JOIN TODAY!
Dec 5, 2020

Reproducing Racism

Co-produced with PRX Logo

Jewel Cadet and Jamilah Felix stand at the pedestal of the J. Marion Sims statue in New York's Central Park after it was removed.

Credit: Meron Tebeje

As racial disparities in health come into the spotlight amid COVID-19, we explore how the legacy of racism affects maternal health in the United States. 

First, we hear the story of Amber Rose Isaac, a woman who died in childbirth in New York, and how her death has become a rallying cry for black maternal health activists.

Reporter Priska Neely explores the complicated legacy of J. Marion Sims, the “father of modern gynecology,” who experimented on enslaved women in the 1840s.

Reporter Julia Simon takes a look at a commonly used calculator that may be leading black and Latina women to C-sections they don’t need. 

We end with a conversation between two activist physicians from different generations. We hear their reflections on balancing outrage with optimism and fighting for justice for all parents and babies.

This episode originally aired in May 2020.

Credits

Reported by: Priska Neely and Julia Simon

Lead producer: Priska Neely

Edited by: Jen Chien

Production manager: Amy Mostafa (originally Mwende Hinojosa)

Production assistance: Brett Simpson and Amy Mostafa

Sound design and music by: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda

Mixing: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda

Special thanks: Justen Alexander, Briana Barker and Ese Olumhense

Executive producer: Kevin Sullivan

Host: Al Letson

Additional mixing: Claire Mullen

Episode photo by Meron Tebeje 