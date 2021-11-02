Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives and protects our democracy. Our public radio program and podcast reaches millions of people a week across more than 500 stations nationwide, our video team produces documentaries with the likes of Netflix and cable television channels, and we team up with partners across the country to distribute our long-form stories in digital and print. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity and impact.



Job Description

Reveal is seeking a chief development officer (CDO) to energize donors to support the mission of one of the most credible and impactful newsrooms in the country. Reveal invests the necessary resources to tell stories that can make change on some of the most pressing issues of our time. We are seeking a CDO who can accelerate our fundraising efforts and help make us a more sustainable organization.

Reveal is known for its innovation and creativity. We push the boundaries of where and how our stories are told: We were the first investigative newsroom to launch a podcast; we’ve turned our stories into art installations and comic books; we partner across the industry to reach big audiences – from Netflix to the Los Angeles Times, PBS NewsHour and The Guardian. We make it nearly impossible to miss our stories. In our 44 years, we have racked up Emmy, Peabody and Murrow awards, and we’ve even gotten an Oscar nomination for our work. Our budget is $11 million annually. We have an engaged donor base and network of social influencers who are ready to partner with our CDO to expand support for our work.

Reporting to the chief executive officer (CEO), the CDO is a collaborative leader who will set the strategic vision for our fundraising efforts and support our growth. The CDO is responsible for all fundraising and development activities, including individual donors, institutional funders, board give/get campaigns and membership. As a key member of the senior leadership team, the CDO will help set the vision for Reveal’s future and help ensure the organization has the resources to achieve its goals.The CDO will also partner with our board of directors as they take on a more active role in fundraising.

The CDO must have a proven track record of taking a creative, entrepreneurial and institution-building approach to their work.

Responsibilities of the position:

Work with the CEO, board members and senior staff to develop and implement a comprehensive multiyear development strategy that includes growth of our foundation, major donor and membership programs.

Meet our annual philanthropic fundraising goals, which have ranged from $8-12 million over the last several years.

Expand and diversify our major donor program by identifying new prospects and cultivating deeper ties with existing donors.

Explore opportunities and assess the viability of new long-term fundraising strategies (e.g.: planned and legacy giving, capital and endowment campaigns, etc.).

With support from the development team, create and manage a development event strategy, including quarterly luncheons, salons, private dinners, screenings and donor briefings.

In collaboration with the CEO and board chair, create opportunities for board members to engage in fundraising activities and leverage their networks and expertise in support of our work.

Provide strong leadership and effective management for the development team, creating an environment of respect, creativity and professional fulfillment.

Oversee development and execution of all grant proposals, reports and donor communications, with a long-term, relationship-building approach.

Oversee research related to funding sources and trends to help position Reveal in relationship to its peer organizations and ahead of major funding changes or trends.

Oversee monitoring of all donor information in Salesforce; provide and present statistical analysis to the board and senior leaders.

The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications:

High energy, creativity and passion for our mission is essential.

10-plus years of professional development experience in a nonprofit organization; demonstrated success in managing and growing relationships representing diverse sources of funding.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral; ability to influence and engage a wide range of donors and build genuine, long-term relationships based on a passion for our mission.

Flexible and adaptable style; a leader who can positively impact both strategic and tactical fundraising initiatives.

Embrace of innovation and technology; Salesforce experience is strongly desired. Additionally, experience preferred with other cloud- and computer-based programs, including Google Drive, Slack, Excel, etc.

High degree of cultural competency required.

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference. We recognize that candidates may not meet all the criteria outlined, but if you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

We are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. We will consider remote and local candidates for this position. Candidates who are based in the San Francisco Bay Area will be able to work on-site at our office when we reopen in the future.

This position is a salaried, full-time position with benefits. Reveal offers a generous compensation package that currently includes:

100% coverage of health, dental and vision insurance for employees, 50% for dependents.

Retirement benefits, including an employer matching contribution.

Employee Assistance Program.

Monthly phone and internet reimbursement.

15 paid vacation days and 11 paid holidays.

Annual office closure between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Opportunity for sabbatical leave.

Please use this link to apply. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Reveal is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state and local laws providing equal employment opportunities and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination or retaliation based on an individual’s race, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran and/or military status, protected medical leaves, domestic violence victim status, political affiliation, or any other status protected by federal, state or local laws. Reveal is dedicated to fulfilling this policy in all aspects of employment, including but not limited to recruiting, hiring, placement, transfer, training, promotion, rates of pay and other compensation, end of employment, and all other terms, conditions and privileges of employment.