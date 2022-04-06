We are seeking a detail-oriented individual to join our development team as a Development Associate. This is a great position for an individual who enjoys working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment, and who would enjoy helping us be even more effective than we already are.

In this role, you will have primary responsibility for managing our gift processing, maintaining and updating our Salesforce donor database, and conducting prospect research. With your teammates, you will also work on a wide range of projects such as appeals, special events and stewardship activities.

Our ideal candidate will be eager to support one of the nation’s most innovative news organizations and will possess a basic familiarity with fundraising, including experience with major donors and/or foundations.

CIR is known for its innovation and creativity. We push the boundaries of where and how our stories are told: We were the first investigative newsroom to launch a podcast; we’ve turned our stories into art installations and comic books; we partner across the industry to reach big audiences – from Netflix to the Los Angeles Times, PBS NewsHour and The Guardian. We make it nearly impossible to miss our stories. In our 44 years, we have racked up Emmy, Peabody and Murrow awards, and we’ve even gotten an Oscar nomination for our work. Our budget is $11 million annually.



Key Responsibilities:

Ensure all Salesforce data entry, gift records, lists, gift acknowledgements and other records are executed and updated in a timely and accurate manner;

Create Salesforce reports to assist with donor communications, stewardship and solicitations;

Manage record retention according to the organization’s requirements;

Support fundraising campaigns by segmenting donor lists, organizing data, producing and mailing annual appeals;

Assist in the planning and execution of donor events;

Support impact tracker updates and maintenance;

Provide administrative support to the development department in prospect research, information management, calendaring and other projects as needed; and

Manage tracking of grant deliverables.

Qualifications:

1-2 years of database experience, ideally in a nonprofit environment using Salesforce;

High level of proficiency in Google Docs and Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, Adobe and PowerPoint;

Helpfulness and resilience with the ability to change focus quickly and manage multiple priorities and deadlines;

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team; and

Some knowledge of nonprofit fundraising is preferred.

We are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Candidates will be able to work on-site at our office when we reopen in the future – we are currently operating remotely.

This position is full-time with benefits. The salary range for this position is $65,000-$70,000. CIR offers a generous compensation package that currently includes:

100% coverage of health, dental and vision insurance for employees, 50% for dependents.

Retirement benefits, including an employer matching contribution.

Employee Assistance Program.

Monthly phone and internet reimbursement.

15 paid vacation days and 11 paid holidays.

Annual office closure between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Opportunity for sabbatical leave.

CIR is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state and local laws providing equal employment opportunities and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination or retaliation based on an individual’s race, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran and/or military status, protected medical leaves, domestic violence victim status, political affiliation, or any other status protected by federal, state or local laws. CIR is dedicated to fulfilling this policy in all aspects of employment, including but not limited to recruiting, hiring, placement, transfer, training, promotion, rates of pay and other compensation, end of employment, and all other terms, conditions and privileges of employment.

We recognize that candidates may not meet all the criteria outlined, but if you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

Please use this link to apply – applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.