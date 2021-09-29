Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives and protects our democracy. Our public radio program and podcast reaches millions of people a week across more than 500 stations nationwide, our video team produces documentaries with the likes of Netflix and cable television channels, and we team up with partners across the country to distribute our long-form stories in digital and print. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity and impact.



Job Description

Reveal is looking for a full-time First Amendment Fellow to join our legal department. This one-year paid position will allow the fellow the chance to work closely, as an associate with in-house counsel.

Responsibilities will include working alongside Reveal’s General Counsel to assist with:

Reviewing articles, podcasts, and documentaries prior to publication.

Researching newsgathering questions.

Helping reporters file public records requests and writing appeal letters.

Assisting with filing and litigating freedom of information requests and court-access cases, defending libel suits, and providing support on other litigation.

Reviewing and editing amicus briefs.

Researching intellectual property matters.

Qualifications & Experience:

Admission to the California bar by January 2023 is required.

1-3 years of experience. We would also welcome a 2022 law school graduate.

A strong academic record with excellent research and writing skills.

An exceptional ability to work with others, including staff and outside counsel.

A demonstrated deep interest in media law and the First Amendment.

A great sense of humor and collegial attitude.

The ability to juggle multiple projects and work under pressure to meet deadlines.

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference. We recognize that candidates may not meet all the criteria outlined, but if you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

This full-time fellowship will begin in September 2022. We are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. We will consider remote and local candidates for this position. Candidates who are based in the San Francisco Bay Area will be able to work on-site at our office depending on public health conditions in 2022.

Preference will be given to students with public interest funding. The fellowship is designed to be both a learning and work experience for a new lawyer excited about media law and the First Amendment.

Please note that the position is not budgeted to lead to employment after one year.

This position is a salaried, full-time position with benefits. Reveal offers a generous compensation package that currently includes:

100% coverage of health, dental and vision insurance for employees, 50% for dependents.

Retirement benefits, including employer matching contribution.

Employee Assistance Program.

Monthly phone and internet reimbursement.

15 paid vacation days, and 11 paid holidays.

Annual office closure between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Please use this link to apply – include a resume, cover letter and writing sample, by November 30, 2021.