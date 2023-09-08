Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives and protects our democracy. Our public radio program and podcast reaches millions of people a week across more than 500 stations nationwide, our video team produces documentaries with the likes of Netflix and cable television channels, and we team up with partners across the country to distribute our long-form stories in digital and print. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity and impact.

Reveal is looking for a full-time First Amendment Fellow to join our legal department. This one-year paid position will allow the fellow the chance to work closely as an associate with in-house counsel. Responsibilities will include working alongside CIR’s General Counsel to assist with:

prepublication review of articles, podcasts, documentaries,

intellectual property matters,

newsgathering questions,

reviewing and editing amicus briefs,

helping reporters file and write appeal letters for public records requests,

filing and litigating freedom-of-information, court-access as well as defending libel suits and other litigation matters.

The candidate should:

be a junior attorney or 2024 law school graduate

have an outstanding academic record with excellent research and writing skills,

have an exceptional ability to work with a large and diverse staff,

have demonstrated deep interest in media law and the First Amendment,

a great sense of humor and exceptionally collegial, and

an ability to multitask and work under deadline pressure.

CIR is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference. We recognize that candidates may not meet all the criteria outlined, but if you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

This full-time fellowship will begin in September 2024 and end in August 2025. We are based in the San Francisco Bay Area but are entirely remote and will consider remote and local candidates for this position. Candidates who are based in the San Francisco Bay Area will be have the option to work on-site at our office depending on public health conditions in 2024.

Preference will be given to students with public interest funding. The fellowship is designed to be both a learning and work experience for a new lawyer excited about media law and the First Amendment.

Please note that the position is not budgeted to lead to employment after one year.

This position is salaried, full-time with benefits. Reveal offers a generous compensation package that currently includes:

100% coverage of health, dental and vision insurance for employees, 50% for dependents

Retirement benefits, including employer matching contribution

Employee Assistance Program

Monthly phone and internet reimbursement

15 paid vacation days, and 11 paid holidays

Annual office closure between Christmas and New Year’s Day

Please include with your application a resume, cover letter and recent writing sample. Applications must be submitted by September 18, 2023.

Use this link to apply.