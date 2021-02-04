First Amendment Intern (Summer 2021)

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity and impact.



Job Description

We are currently accepting applications for a First Amendment Intern in CIR’s legal department. The intern will work closely with in house and outside counsel.

Responsibilities will include working directly with CIR’s General Counsel to assist with:

researching discrete issues for freedom-of-information as well as court-access cases,

drafting, reviewing and editing appeal letters for public records requests,

provide feedback on amicus briefs,

researching intellectual property issues and assisting with relevant client letters,

researching for law review article involving First Amendment issues right of access.



Qualifications. The candidate should:

currently be a 1L or 2L

have an outstanding academic record with excellent research and writing skills,

have an exceptional ability to work with a diverse staff,

have demonstrated deep interest in media law and the First Amendment,

be exceptionally collegial, and

an ability to multitask and work under deadline pressure.



The summer internship will have a start date of as early as May 2021, and will be conducted remotely due to public health conditions. The internship is designed to be both a learning and work experience for a young law student excited about media law and the First Amendment. The position will not lead to continuing employment with CIR.

Please use this link to apply by submitting a resume, cover letter, and one letter of recommendation. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, but we anticipate that the position will be filled by March.