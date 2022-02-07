We are currently accepting applications for a First Amendment Intern in CIR’s legal department. The intern will work closely with in house and outside counsel.

Responsibilities will include working directly with CIR’s General Counsel to assist with:

Researching discrete issues for freedom-of-information and court-access cases,

Drafting, reviewing, and editing appeal letters for public records requests,

Providing feedback on amicus briefs,

Researching intellectual property issues and assisting with relevant client letters, and

Researching for a law review article involving First Amendment issues and the right of access.

The candidate should:

Currently be a 1L or 2L,

Have an outstanding academic record with excellent research and writing skills,

Have an exceptional ability to work with a diverse staff,

Have demonstrated deep interest in media law and the First Amendment,

Be exceptionally collegial, and

Be able to multitask and work under deadline pressure.

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference. We recognize that candidates may not meet all the criteria outlined, but if you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

We are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. We will consider remote and local candidates for this position. Candidates who are based in the San Francisco Bay Area will be able to work on-site at our office when we re-open in the future.

The summer internship will have a start date of as early as May 2022. The internship is designed to be both a learning and work experience for a young law student excited about media law and the First Amendment. The position will not lead to continuing employment with CIR.

Please use this link to apply by submitting a resume, cover letter, and one letter of recommendation by March 5, 2022. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, but we anticipate that the position will be filled by early April. (Please include your letter of recommendation with your cover letter)