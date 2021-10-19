Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives and protects our democracy. Our public radio program and podcast reaches millions of people a week across more than 500 stations nationwide, our video team produces documentaries with the likes of Netflix and cable television channels, and we team up with partners across the country to distribute our long-form stories in digital and print. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity and impact.



Job Description

We are looking for an ambitious editor to help foster and execute high-level investigative projects on the most pressing issues of our time. The successful candidate will be equally interested in doing stories that force positive change, coaching up and caring for a team of investigative reporters, and collaborating across the newsroom to produce beautifully told stories across platforms. This position reports to Reveal’s Executive Editor, Projects. Editors on our Projects Team typically have a background in writing and editing for the internet and print publications, but we highly value experience across platforms and are open to candidates from different mediums.

We want to work with journalists who:

Seek to uncover secrets.

Hold the powerful accountable.

Deeply understand the communities they cover.

Are great teammates and collaborators.

Bring a wide variety of life experiences to our team.

The editor will oversee a team of reporters, lead major projects with digital, audio, and video storytelling potential, and contribute to a culture that values learning, teaching and supporting each other. The successful candidate doesn’t have to have been an editor before — we are also interested in reporters with a proven track record of leading investigations and at least 10 years of reporting experience who are ready to move into the editor’s chair.

Responsibilities include:

Identify and lead investigative projects with potential for major social impact.

Mentor and guide a team of around five reporters as they pursue documents, data and human sources to produce original, high-impact findings.

Choose ambitious investigative targets on issues of great public importance.

Identify diverse sources, vivid scenes and intriguing plots that produce great stories across mediums.

Ensure our investigations are conducted in a thorough, fair and accurate manner and adhere to Reveal’s journalistic standards.

Strategize with Reveal’s audience team to maximize the reach and impact of stories.

Contribute to a creative, welcoming workplace.

Cultivate a culture of respect and teamwork within the organization, and an ethic of reporting with accuracy, fairness, humanity and compassion.

Support and mentor reporting efforts across the newsroom.

We also highly value the ability to work in multiple languages, audio and video experience, and an openness to experimentation.

Qualifications & Experience:

Experience with investigative reporting methods, including obtaining and interpreting primary documents and data, and source cultivation.

Demonstrated ability to maintain the highest journalistic standards under deadline pressure.

Display high cultural competency in your editorial work and people management.

Proven ability to write or edit rich, fluid, well-structured stories.

Be a great listener.

Love collaboration and be prepared to do a lot of it both inside Reveal and with our editorial partners, across platforms and across the country and, at times, the world.

View editing as an opportunity to teach and develop reporters, not simply to parcel out assignments or rewrite stories to your taste.

Ability to edit several projects simultaneously, while also contributing as a leader in the newsroom.

Be able to coach, counsel, and develop professional growth opportunities for employees.

Delegate responsibilities and supervise staff as they complete tasks and meet goals.

Organize team roles and evaluate employee performance.

Be deeply invested in each team member’s professional growth.

Know when to challenge a story and when to cheerlead it.

We are open to candidates who possess a range of skills and experience within the editor roles on our Projects team.

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference. We recognize that candidates may not meet all the criteria outlined, but if you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

We are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. We will consider remote and local candidates for this position. Candidates who are based in the San Francisco Bay Area will be able to work on-site at our office when we re-open in the future.

This position is a full-time position with benefits and salary range of $120,000 to $135,000. Reveal offers a generous compensation package that currently includes:

100% coverage of health, dental and vision insurance for employees, 50% for dependents.

Retirement benefits, including employer matching contribution.

Employee Assistance Program.

Monthly phone and internet reimbursement.

15 paid vacation days, and 11 paid holidays.

Annual office closure between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Opportunity for sabbatical leave.

Please use this link to apply and send in applications by November 8.