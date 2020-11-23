Part-Time Temporary Editorial Assistant, Reveal

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

We are looking for an editorial assistant to help submit journalism contest entries.

Responsibilities include:

Research contests and categorize and organize information into easily useable spreadsheets

Prepare written materials for contests

Edit archived audio materials, so that they meet contest guidelines

Prepare instructions for reporters and editors how to create contest entries

Track progress of entry preparation

Work closely with Reveal contest coordinator to take on other duties as needed





Qualifications & Experience:

Familiarity with journalistic standards and practices

Very detail oriented

Skilled at thinking in systems, including from user perspective

Experience with spreadsheets as an information organizing tool

Desired: Basic audio editing skills: cutting and bouncing files

Desired: Basic graphic skills: creating and editing simple pdfs, formatting images



This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

This position is remote and will be approximately 20 hours or less per week. This will be a temporary, part-time position from November through January, 31, 2021. There may be some required work during the holiday period. Our staff is currently working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our office is based in Emeryville, CA. We will consider remote and local candidates for this position.

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference.

Please use this link to apply by submitting your resume, cover letter, and compensation requirements.