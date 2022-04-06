We are seeking a part-time, contract social media producer to draft compelling social copy for our weekly public radio show and podcast, long-form reporting and investigations, video projects and documentaries, and quarterly membership campaigns as well as create related social assets, such as graphics, audiograms and reels.

This is a role in which you can make your own hours as long as social content is delivered weekly on a schedule set by you and your supervisor.

Most of the social content and copy will be focused on our radio show and podcast as episodes go live every Saturday.

Currently, our three main social platforms are Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Our main goal is for our journalism to meet current and new audiences exactly where they are, so there is a lot of opportunity and space for creativity and new ideas to be executed.

Qualifications:

2+ years of producing social content, including graphics and reels, and writing social copy for a newsroom and/or a digital media outlet.

Excellent copywriting skills.

Experience working in Adobe Photoshop and/or Figma.

Experience working in Adobe Premiere Pro, Headliner app or Descript is an added plus.

We are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. We are currently operating remotely. The salary for this position is $40.00 per hour. This position is temporary lasting up to 6 months and is 15-20 hours per week.

CIR is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state and local laws providing equal employment opportunities and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination or retaliation based on an individual’s race, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran and/or military status, protected medical leaves, domestic violence victim status, political affiliation, or any other status protected by federal, state or local laws. CIR is dedicated to fulfilling this policy in all aspects of employment, including but not limited to recruiting, hiring, placement, transfer, training, promotion, rates of pay and other compensation, end of employment, and all other terms, conditions and privileges of employment.

We recognize that candidates may not meet all the criteria outlined, but if you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

Please use this link to apply by Monday, April 18, 2022.