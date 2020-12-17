Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity and impact.

We’re looking for an accomplished and ambitious senior radio editor to work with our team of reporters and producers to create groundbreaking, narrative, investigative stories. Our focus is on accountability journalism. We strive to expose wrongdoing, hold the powerful accountable and create meaningful impact through imaginative storytelling.

Our ideal candidate will be a seasoned journalist with experience editing long-form narrative audio stories. We’re looking for a leader with a track record of innovation, working on projects of both national and international scopes. You must know audio production inside and out, so that you can provide guidance on gathering sound, conducting interviews and creating scenes. You must have sharp ears to help surface the best sound, while streamlining complicated stories that are often driven by data.

Reveal is a collaborative and agile newsroom. Our editors chip in when and where they are needed, whether it be editing a story, finding a studio for a remote interview or offering advice to colleagues during listening sessions.

Our editors are part of Reveal’s leadership team and help set the course for our editorial strategy. Successful applicants will be able to demonstrate a record of mentorship. You will manage reporter/producers, set and manage deadlines, and have a role in team building activities.

If you’re selected, you’ll help develop unique, hard-hitting investigations on some of the biggest issues the country and the world are facing today. You’ll be a leader at Reveal, the radio show and podcast, one of the nation’s largest dedicated platforms for investigative journalism, now airing on over 560 public radio stations and reaching millions of listeners. In other words, you will have all the ingredients at your disposal to develop world-changing investigative projects – and the mission to do so.

Our ideal candidate has a competitive editorial drive and thrives on originality and pushing the boundaries of creativity and storytelling. Reveal develops stories that reflect the diversity of this country. Therefore, high cultural competency in your editorial work and with colleagues in the workplace is a must for this position. This position reports to the Executive Producer.

Responsibilities include:

Manage and mentor Reveal reporters/producers.

Serve as a member of Reveal’s editorial leadership team, which will include vetting story pitches from staff, partners and freelance reporters.

Assign stories and set deadlines.

Work with reporters and producers to structure their stories, including: advise on gathering interviews and scenes; advise on investigative aspects of individual stories; work with reporters and producers to produce scripts with narration that is clear, engaging and works well for radio.

Oversee the production of full episodes of Reveal in collaboration with multiple stakeholders.

Assume an editorial leadership role in shepherding stories from inception to completion.

Review/produce teases, promos and digital content.

Occasionally oversee long-term, multi-part radio projects.

Write copy for host.

Other duties as assigned by the Executive Producer.

Qualifications & Experience:

Have a proven track record of pulling off unique, impactful audio stories on topics that people care about.

Experience with recording high quality audio and editing software, preferably, ProTools.

Love collaboration and be prepared to do a lot of it, both internally and with our editorial partners, across platforms, across the country and, at times, the world.

View editing as an opportunity to teach and develop reporters, not simply to parcel out assignments or rewrite stories to your taste.

Be deeply invested in each team member’s professional growth.

Be a great listener.

Display high cultural competency in your editorial work and people management.

Know when to challenge a story and when to cheerlead it.

Have a successful approach to story management, putting as much time into a story on the front end as the back end. Ensure that each story is framed and scoped carefully at the beginning and managed effectively throughout the reporting process.

This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

Our staff is currently working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our office is based in Emeryville, CA. We will consider remote and local candidates for this position. Candidates who are based in the San Francisco Bay Area will be able to work on-site when it is safe for our office to reopen.

This position is a salaried, full-time position with benefits. Reveal offers a generous compensation package that currently includes:

100% coverage of health, dental and vision insurance for employees, 50% for dependents.

Retirement benefits, including employer matching contribution.

Employee Assistance Program.

Monthly phone and internet reimbursement.

15 paid vacation days, and 11 paid holidays.

Annual office closure between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Opportunity for sabbatical leave.

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference.



Please use this link to submit your resume and cover letter that touches on why you’d be an asset to our team (including anything you’d bring to show that you think is missing now) and your approach to working in a collaborative environment.