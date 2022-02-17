We’re looking for a producer to join our audio team to work with reporters in our newsroom and outside contributors to create groundbreaking, narrative, investigative audio stories. Our focus is on accountability journalism. We strive to expose wrongdoing, hold the powerful accountable and create meaningful impact through imaginative storytelling. As a member of Reveal, you’ll be part of one of the nation’s largest dedicated platforms for investigative journalism, now airing on more than 580 public radio stations and through podcast platforms.

This position is focused mostly on producing, where you will get the chance to hone your production skills by working closely with other producers, reporters and our host on both long form narrative stories and shorter interview segments.

Reveal develops stories that reflect the diversity of this country; high cultural competency in your editorial work and with colleagues in the workplace is a must for this position. This position reports to one of our senior radio editors. Spanish language skills are a plus.

Responsibilities include:

Working with Reveal reporters and outside partners to produce narrative investigative stories.

Working with Reveal’s host on interviews and narrative segments.

Creating production plans, recording in-person and remote interviews.

Structuring, writing and fact checking scripts.

Editing and mixing audio in ProTools.

Contributing to the unique voice, style and spirit of Reveal by participating in listening and pitch sessions and team meetings.

Qualifications & Experience:

Demonstrated experience producing unique, impactful stories on topics that people care about.

At least three years of experience in radio or podcasting production.

Ability to identify characters, scenes and questions that produce great audio stories.

Experience setting up and managing a field production, and recording high quality audio.

Experience writing for radio, and using sound to bring characters and scenes to life.

Mastery of audio editing software, preferably, ProTools.

Love collaboration and be prepared to do a lot of it, both inside Reveal and with our editorial partners.

Skilled in giving thoughtful, constructive feedback.

Demonstrated ability to maintain the highest journalistic standards under deadline pressure.

This position is remote and will be approximately 40 hours or less per week. This will be a temporary, part-time position lasting 6 months from the start date. The hourly rate for this position will be $38.00-$43.00, depending on experience. Our staff is currently working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our office is based in Emeryville, CA. We will consider remote and local candidates for this position. Reveal offers the following:

Monthly phone and internet reimbursement.

Sick leave

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference. We recognize that candidates may not meet all the criteria outlined, but if you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

Please use this link to apply by attaching a resume and a cover letter that tells us about your experience as well as your approach to working with reporters and editors.