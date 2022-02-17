We’re looking for an accomplished and ambitious radio editor to work with our team of reporters and producers to create groundbreaking, narrative, investigative stories. Our focus is on accountability journalism. We strive to expose wrongdoing, hold the powerful accountable and create meaningful impact through imaginative storytelling.

Our ideal candidate will be a seasoned journalist with experience editing long-form narrative audio stories. We’re looking for a leader with a track record of innovation, working on projects of both national and international scopes. You must know audio production inside and out, so that you can provide guidance on gathering sound, conducting interviews and creating scenes. You must have sharp ears to help surface the best sound, while streamlining complicated stories that are often driven by data.

Reveal is a collaborative and agile newsroom.

Our ideal candidate has a competitive editorial drive and thrives on originality and pushing the boundaries of creativity and storytelling. Reveal develops stories that reflect the diversity of this country. Therefore, high cultural competency in your editorial work and with colleagues in the workplace is a must for this position. This position reports to the Executive Producer.

Responsibilities include:

Assign stories and set deadlines.

Work with reporters and producers to structure their stories, including: advise on gathering interviews and scenes; advise on investigative aspects of individual stories; work with reporters and producers to produce scripts with narration that is clear, engaging and works well for radio.

Oversee the production of full episodes of Reveal in collaboration with multiple stakeholders.

Review/produce teases, promos and digital content.

Write copy for host.

Other duties as assigned by the Executive Producer.

Qualifications & Experience:

Have a proven track record of pulling off unique, impactful audio stories on topics that people care about.

Experience with recording high quality audio and editing software, preferably, ProTools.

Love collaboration and be prepared to do a lot of it, both internally and with our editorial partners, across platforms, across the country and, at times, the world.

View editing as an opportunity to teach and develop reporters, not simply to parcel out assignments or rewrite stories to your taste.

Be a great listener.

Display high cultural competency in your editorial work and people management.

Know when to challenge a story and when to cheerlead it.

Have a successful approach to story management, putting as much time into a story on the front end as the back end. Ensure that each story is framed and scoped carefully at the beginning and managed effectively throughout the reporting process.

Proficiency with ProTools or other audio mixing software

This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

This position is remote and will be approximately 40 hours or less per week. This will be a temporary, full-time position lasting 6 months from the start date. The hourly rate for this position will be $43.00-$48.00, depending on experience. Reveal offers the following:

Monthly phone and internet reimbursement.

Sick leave

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference.

Please use this link to apply by submitting a resume and a cover letter that touches on why you’d be an asset to our team (including anything you’d bring to show that you think is missing now) and your approach to working in a collaborative environment.