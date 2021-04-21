Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.



Job Description

The position, as part of a documentary team within the video department, will help with research, media management, transcriptions, production planning and work closely with the associate producers on our international project and report to the producer of the documentary. This will be a position in Emeryville, CA and may require assisting with gear and media management on site.



Responsibilities include:

Proofreading and correcting transcripts

Assisting with Media Management from shoots

Assisting Associate Producers with shoot preparation

Assisting with Archival Media research

A general willingness to help out where needed



The position requires attention to detail and interest in all aspects of documentary production. Reporting experience is a plus and a curiosity about international events and an eagerness to learn about the filmmaking process will serve applicants well. This position is part time (about 20 hours per week – specific schedule to be mutually determined upon hire) and we are looking for someone available from May to September.



Qualifications & Experience:

College Graduate or enrolled college student with experience working for a college newspaper or journalistic equivalent.

Familiarity with Google Docs and ability to proofread and correct transcriptions.

Able to independently handle reporting tasks, in-depth research, basic Excel work

Familiarity with spreadsheets and basic formulas to organize data (sorting and filtering for instance).

Collaborate and communicate across teams

Display high cultural competency and contribute to an inclusive environment

Familiarity with investigative reporting a plus

Familiarity with audio or video production and previous Production Assistant experience a plus



Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference. We recognize that candidates may not meet all the criteria outlined, but if you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.



This position is a part-time position paid hourly at $16.84.



Please use this link to send in applications by May 1, 2021.