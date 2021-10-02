New episodes drop every Saturday.

Case files

Dig into crucial investigation documents and files about the death of Billey Joe Johnson Jr.

Music

Original music for the podcast is by Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda. Listen to the soundtrack on Bandcamp.

The Team

Al Letson Host and series reporter Al Letson is an accomplished playwright, screenwriter and journalist. As a journalist, he’s been awarded three Peabodys and an Emmy. His theater work has appeared Off-Broadway and on stages across the country. Letson has worked on several TV projects with various networks, including AMC and Hulu. He continues to write, develop and tell new stories for both broadcast and live audiences. Letson first learned about Billey Joe Johnson’s death in 2011 and has worked to tell his story since then. Jonathan Jones Series reporter Jonathan Jones is an investigative reporter and producer for Reveal and the lead investigative reporter for Mississippi Goddam. He has reported on death investigation systems, flawed forensic science, criminal justice and the wrongly convicted. His investigation into Firestone’s operations during the Liberian civil war for ProPublica and PBS Frontline won Emmy Awards for outstanding investigative journalism and outstanding research.

Kevin Sullivan Series editor and executive producer Kevin Sullivan is Reveal’s executive producer. In 2018, he launched an initiative to develop serial projects at Reveal, which resulted in 2020’s award-winning American Rehab and now Mississippi Goddam. Under his leadership, Reveal has grown to air on more than 570 stations and has garnered top journalism honors, including multiple Peabody, duPont, Edward R. Murrow and Third Coast awards. Michael I Schiller Series producer Michael I Schiller is a senior reporter and producer for Reveal. His award-winning work spans animation, radio and documentary film. “The Dead Unknown,” a series he directed about the crisis of America’s unidentified dead, earned a national News and Documentary Emmy Award, a national Edward R. Murrow Award and national Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Jim Briggs III Senior sound designer, engineer and composer Jim Briggs III is one half of the team behind Mississippi Goddam’s music and intimate sound design. He has guided Reveal to numerous accolades and a signature sound including original scoring and data sonification. Mix credits include “99% Invisible,” “Marketplace,” “Radiolab” and several PBS television documentaries. A winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in sound, Briggs records ambient and psychedelic music under the name Decoded Forests.

Fernando Arruda Sound designer, engineer and composer Fernando Arruda has been mixing and making original soundtracks for Reveal since 2018 alongside Jim Briggs. He has held four O-1 visas for individuals with extraordinary abilities. His work has been recognized with awards, including Peabody, duPont, Edward R. Murrow, Gerald Loeb, Third Coast and Association of Music Producers awards, as well as Emmy and Pulitzer nominations. Arruda lives in Oakland, California, with his wife.

Steven Rascón Production assistant Steven Rascón produced and mixed stories for Mississippi Goddam. He also contributed to research. He assists the radio production team for Reveal’s weekly public radio show and podcast. His reporting has aired on KCRW, KQED and Capital Public Radio. He’s pursuing a master’s degree at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

Sumi Aggarwal Interim editor in chief and managing editor Sumi Aggarwal oversees Reveal’s editorial operations, as well as partnerships with other newsrooms. She assisted with launching Mississippi Goddam. Prior to joining Reveal, she was a producer at CBS News’ “60 Minutes” and worked at the “Today” show and Google. She is the recipient of numerous journalism awards, including several Emmys, duPont and RFK awards, and many others.

Series digital editor: Nina Martin

Executive editor: Andy Donohue

Production manager: Amy Mostafa

Digital producer: Sarah Mirk

Fact checker: Rosemarie Ho

Reporting and producing help: Ko Bragg, Melissa Lewis, Michael Montgomery and Laurel Hennen Vigil

Additional Mixing and Sound Design: Original score and sound design assistance from Claire Mullen, Najib Aminy, Brett Simpson and Ameeta Ganatra

Interim CEO: Annie Chabel

Interim editor in chief: Sumi Aggarwal

Mama Blue sang our theme song, which was written and composed by Nina Simone. Thanks to the Nina Simone estate and Music and Strategy. News and sports footage of Billey Joe Johnson courtesy of Gray Media Group Inc., WLOX-TV.Series photos by Imani Khayyam. Logo design by Joan Wong.

Special thanks: Katharine Mieszowski, Alexis Hightower, Jen Chien, Esther Kaplan and Christa Scharfenberg