Listen to Reveal

Reveal is the country’s first weekly investigative public radio show and podcast. Peabody Award-winning host Al Letson takes listeners across the country and the world, exposing wrongs and holding the powerful accountable. Whether it’s Amazon’s poor workplace safety record, inequity in the juvenile justice system or exploitation at drug rehabs, Reveal connects with listeners through gripping and compassionate storytelling. Reveal is co-produced with PRX.

This Week’s Episode Handcuffed and Unhoused As homelessness rises, unhoused people often get entangled in a criminal justice cycle that leads back to the streets – or worse. Listen Now

Meet our host, Al. Al Letson is a playwright, performer, screenwriter, journalist, and the host of Reveal. Soul-stirring, interdisciplinary work has garnered Letson national recognition and devoted fans. Check out his work.