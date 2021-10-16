Episode Navigation

Ten years ago, Reveal host Al Letson traveled to Lucedale, Mississippi, to report on the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. While there, locals told him there was another story he should be looking into: Johnson’s suspicious death.

During a traffic stop with a White deputy, police say Johnson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But for Johnson’s family, that explanation never made sense.

In the first episode of this seven-part series, Letson returns to Mississippi with reporter Jonathan Jones to explore what happened to Johnson – and what justice means in a place haunted by its history.

Photos

The Johnson family: Eddie (from left), India, Tiffanie and Billey Joe Sr. Credit: Imani Khayyam for Reveal

A photo of Billey Joe Johnson Jr. sits in his father’s home as a memorial. Credit: Jonathan Jones

Dig Deeper



• On February 5, 2009, days before the grand jury hearing on Billey Joe Johnson’s death, Yahoo sports reporters, Dan Wetzel and Charles Robinson, published an in-depth investigation into the case. [Yahoo News]

• Do you have information about the death of Billey Joe Johnson? Send us a tip.

Credits

Reporters and producers: Al Letson and Jonathan Jones | Editor and executive producer: Kevin Sullivan | Series producer: Michael I Schiller | Series digital editor: Nina Martin | Executive editor: Andy Donohue | Production assistant: Steven Rascón | Production manager: Amy Mostafa | Digital producer: Sarah Mirk | Fact checker: Rosemarie Ho | Reporting and producing help: Ko Bragg, Melissa Lewis, Michael Montgomery and Laurel Hennen Vigil | Original score and sound design: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda with help from Claire Mullen, Najib Aminy, Brett Simpson and Ameeta Ganatra | Interim CEO: Annie Chabel | Interim editor in chief: Sumi Aggarwal

Mama Blue sang our theme song, which was written and composed by Nina Simone. Thanks to the Nina Simone estate and Music and Strategy. News and sports footage of Billey Joe Johnson courtesy of Gray Media Group Inc., WLOX-TV.



Series photos by Imani Khayyam. Logo design by Joan Wong.

Special thanks: Katharine Mieszowski, Alexis Toomer, Jen Chien, Esther Kaplan and Christa Scharfenberg

Listen to the original music from this episode on Bandcamp.