EMERYVILLE, Calif. – Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting announces that Nina Martin will join the organization as features editor.
As features editor, Martin will develop high-impact investigative reporting projects for Reveal’s digital and audio platforms and television and print partners.
Martin has been a reporter at ProPublica since 2013, covering gender, women’s health and racial equity. Before that, she was the articles editor and executive editor at San Francisco magazine, founding editor of BabyCenter’s print magazine and a senior editor at Health. She has held staff positions at The Baltimore Sun, The Washington Post, the International Herald Tribune and the San Francisco Examiner and has freelanced for publications from Mother Jones to O, The Oprah Magazine and Elle. At ProPublica, her focus has included the criminalization of drug use in pregnancy, the role of religion in health care, and racial and gender disparities in COVID-19 deaths. Her Lost Mothers project, a partnership with NPR, examined maternal mortality in the United States and led to sweeping change in maternal health policy at the state and federal levels; it also won numerous awards, including the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting, a National Academies Communication Award, a George Polk Award and a George Foster Peabody Award, and it was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.
Martin has a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. She will be based out of Reveal’s newsroom in Emeryville, California.
“Nina has brought investigative depth and focus to issues at the very center of our lives, showing how gender and racial inequities lead to heartbreaking outcomes,” said Reveal Editor in Chief Matt Thompson. “We’re thrilled that she will bring her talent for shaping rich stories fueled by deep investigations to Reveal.”