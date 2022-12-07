We’re thrilled to announce that The Center for Investigative Reporting’s new documentary, “Victim/Suspect,” will screen as an official selection of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Documentary Competition.
This investigative documentary follows CIR reporter Rae de Leon as she uncovers a shocking nationwide pattern: Young women tell police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with making a false report, arrested and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.
“I’m eternally grateful to these young women and their loved ones for trusting me with their stories,” de Leon said. “I’ve been investigating this issue for four years, so it is an incredible honor to premiere our work on this platform.”
The film also features a first-of-its-kind case study of investigations in which police charged self-reporting sexual assault and rape victims with a crime.
The documentary was produced in partnership with Motto Pictures and Center for Investigative Reporting Studios as a Netflix original film. It was directed and produced by Nancy Schwartzman (“Roll Red Roll”).
The film will be available to watch both in person in Park City, Utah, and online. The Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 19-29, 2023.
In the coming months, CIR will feature additional multiplatform reporting from de Leon’s investigation, including a digital article and a radio documentary for our radio show and podcast, Reveal.
Stay tuned for more information on other film festival screenings and the film’s release date on Netflix. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to get the latest updates on the film.
1
Close window X
Republish this article
Republish Our Content
Thanks for your interest in republishing a story from Reveal. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:
PRINT
-
Do not change the story. Do not edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)
-
Please credit us early in the coverage. Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal.
-
If republishing our stories, please also include this language at the end of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast.”
-
Include all links from the story, and please link to us at https://www.revealnews.org.
PHOTOS
-
You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared and do not change them.
-
If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting Digital Engagement Producer Sarah Mirk, smirk@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from Getty and The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.
DATA
IN GENERAL
-
We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.
-
You can’t republish our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact Sarah Mirk, smirk@revealnews.org.
-
If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us republish@revealnews.org or email Sarah Mirk, smirk@revealnews.org.
-
If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.
-
Please note, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.
If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org.
CIR’s ‘Victim/Suspect’ to Be Screened at 2023 Sundance Film Festival
by Reveal staff, Reveal
December 7, 2022