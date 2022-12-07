We’re thrilled to announce that The Center for Investigative Reporting’s new documentary, “Victim/Suspect,” will screen as an official selection of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Documentary Competition.

This investigative documentary follows CIR reporter Rae de Leon as she uncovers a shocking nationwide pattern: Young women tell police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with making a false report, arrested and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.

“I’m eternally grateful to these young women and their loved ones for trusting me with their stories,” de Leon said. “I’ve been investigating this issue for four years, so it is an incredible honor to premiere our work on this platform.”

The film also features a first-of-its-kind case study of investigations in which police charged self-reporting sexual assault and rape victims with a crime.

The documentary was produced in partnership with Motto Pictures and Center for Investigative Reporting Studios as a Netflix original film. It was directed and produced by Nancy Schwartzman (“Roll Red Roll”).

The film will be available to watch both in person in Park City, Utah, and online. The Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 19-29, 2023.

In the coming months, CIR will feature additional multiplatform reporting from de Leon’s investigation, including a digital article and a radio documentary for our radio show and podcast, Reveal.

Stay tuned for more information on other film festival screenings and the film’s release date on Netflix. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to get the latest updates on the film.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.