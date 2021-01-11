 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Our members keep us going.

JOIN TODAY!

Top Posts

1

Reproducing racism

2

How Amazon hid its safety crisis 

3

For people of color, banks are shutting the door to homeownership

The new year brings changes to Reveal

By /

Today we want to share some updates that we recently shared with our team. 

Journalism is going through a process of evolution, and change is inherent in that process. There are a few transitions happening at Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting in the coming months, including our transition to a new board chair this month and the departures of Editor in Chief Matt Thompson in March and CEO Christa Scharfenberg later this year.

To begin, Phil Bronstein, who has been on our board since 2006 and executive chair of the board since 2012, is stepping down to devote more time to writing. Bronstein brought his passion for investigative journalism, along with his keen insights, to both the editorial and business sides of the industry to our board. He oversaw our merger with The Bay Citizen in 2012 and led the organization through the launch of the Reveal radio show and podcast, the expansion of our television and documentary work, and the development of our deep commitment to collaboration with local news outlets. He passionately advocated for our work to raise the resources needed to increase our funding base over the years. We can’t thank him enough for guiding Reveal with such a steady hand for so many years. 

Replacing Bronstein as board chair is Rob King, who joined our board in 2016. A lifelong journalist, King currently is senior vice president and editor at large for ESPN content. During his many years and roles at ESPN, he has overseen much of its enterprise and investigative reporting – he knows and understands our work. He had a career in newspapers before ESPN and got his start in sports journalism at The Philadelphia Inquirer when Robert Rosenthal, former Reveal executive director and current board member, made him deputy sports editor. King is able to weave together his deep understanding of what it means to work day to day in newsrooms with his insightful perspective on the industry as a whole. We’re thrilled he will helm the board.

In addition to the board leadership transition, Thompson, our editor in chief, is leaving Reveal this spring. He will join The New York Times as editor of Headway, a new initiative to investigate economic, social, health, infrastructural and environmental problems globally and nationally. During his tenure at Reveal, Thompson led the newsroom through a period of critical work (including our reporting on COVID-19, Amazon and the uprising against racial violence), made key editorial hires, and undertook essential equity and inclusion work that will serve the organization for years to come. His last day will be March 5.

And finally, after 18 years at CIR, Scharfenberg, our CEO, has made the decision to transition out of the organization in 2021. During her time at Reveal, she has been a leader in its growth from a small nonprofit news organization, producing a handful of stories a year, to the thriving national multiplatform newsroom that it is today. She helped launch our statewide reporting initiative California Watch in 2009, oversaw key aspects of the merger with The Bay Citizen in 2012, managed the launch and growth of the Reveal public radio show and podcast, and has served as executive producer of award-winning documentaries for Reveal. The Board of Directors will announce plans for the search for a new CEO soon; Scharfenberg will remain in her position until a new leader is selected.

So what’s next for Reveal?

Our finances are strong; our leadership team is experienced, accomplished and deeply committed; and our reporting continues to be award-winning and consistently leads to real-world impact. We’ve built a collaborative newsroom model that is unique and valued by our partners, and Reveal remains one of the top podcasts in the country. 

Annie Chabel, our chief operating officer, will be assuming an expanded role to manage the leadership transition, and Sumi Aggarwal, our director of collaborations, has been promoted to a newsroomwide management role. We anticipate a seamless transition over the course of the year. 

Over the years, we have reinvented Reveal again and again, to be relevant and viable in the shifting journalistic landscape. As we emerge from the pandemic, enter the post-Trump era and face unimaginable disinformation and polarization, we will continue to carve out a distinctive and impactful place in that landscape.

Later this year, we’re looking forward to launching our second podcast serial (check out our first highly acclaimed one, American Rehab, here!) and completing production on two documentary films. As always, we have a full slate of investigations underway on immigration, policing, the climate, gender and other issues. And we’re expanding our team (learn more about job opportunities).

We have always been dedicated to deep, community-driven, impactful investigative reporting. Our team is strong and committed, and we look forward to growing and setting the course for the future of our organization. 

Our collaborative public service journalism – which consistently seeks to expose abuses of power and injustice that the most vulnerable communities among us face – is needed now more than ever. As a nonprofit, our bottom line is the public interest. That’s what has driven us for the past 44 years and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond. 

Republish Our Stories

×

The new year brings changes to Reveal

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work freely with as many people as possible. We only ask that you follow a few guidelines.

You may embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:

TEXT

Credit and tag Reveal when sharing the story on social. We’re @reveal on Twitter and you can find us on at facebook/ThisIsReveal.

Include this language at the beginning of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (link organization name to revealnews.org), a nonprofit news organization. Get their investigations emailed to you directly by signing up at revealnews.org/newsletter.

Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal.

If you plan to republish our content, please notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

Do not change or edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)

Include all links from the story.

PHOTOS

You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared, include the original caption, and do not change them.

If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting our web team, webteam@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.

DATA

If you want to republish Reveal graphics or data, please contact Director of Audience Hannah Young, hyoung@revealnews.org.

IN GENERAL

We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.

You can’t republish all of our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact our web team, webteam@revealnews.org

If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.

FYI, you can grab HTML code for our stories easily. Click on the “Republish this content” link at the bottom of every story. Please do not alter this code.

DO NOT APPLY IF

If you wish to only use portions of the work or create a derivative, you need separate permission and the license and indemnification do not apply. This license only applies to republication of full works.

Additionally, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.

CONTACT US

If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org