Reveal Reporting Network: Use Our Code to Hold Your Legislators Accountable

Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific

Register for the training in the form below.

Our investigation into the proliferation of voting crime legislation was made easier, more thorough and much deeper through the use of LegiScan and its API. Reveal data reporter Melissa Lewis used the free, real-time national tracker to scrape the details and voting records for hundreds of election crime bills. That data became a first-of-its-kind database of the most sweeping voter suppression effort in decades.

We saw immediately that this tool’s power goes way beyond our investigation. You can deploy our code to track your own newsroom’s priority legislative issues in 2023: Analyzing all the bills about critical race theory, red flag laws or abortion rights will be within reach, no matter how complicated your state’s own legislative website may be.

At this training, we’ll share the code and walk you through retrieving, collating and analyzing structured state and federal data through LegiScan. Examine the history of a specific bill, analyze legislative action on a specific issue over a decade’s time or simply create an organized system for tracking the next session.