A car bombed in a drone strike sits along the highway between Shabwa and Marib, Yemen, in 2018. Credit: Safa Al Ahmad

The Other Victims of 9/11

Published on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, this is a series of reported essays describing how the attacks that day and the “war on terror” that followed changed the lives of people outside the United States. Nearly 1 million people have died in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria and Yemen as a result of these post-9/11 wars, according to the Costs of War project at Brown University. The wars have displaced 38 million people from these countries, as well as Libya, the Philippines and Somalia.

Fallujah: My Lost Hometown By Feurat Alani The post-9/11 narrative about Iraq pushed me back to my hometown and into journalism.

How Yemen Used the ‘War on Terror’ to Suit Its Needs By Safa Al Ahmad Twenty years, $850 million in U.S. military aid and nearly 400 drone strikes later, Yemen is still paying the price for being drawn into the “war on terror.”

The Writing Was on the Wall in Afghanistan Years Ago By Emran Feroz The more time I spent in Afghanistan, the more clear it was that the benefits of the American occupation were visible only in Kabul and other big cities.



Listen to the related Reveal episode:

