When Abusers Keep Their Guns
An investigation into how domestic abusers are allowed to keep their guns – with deadly consequences.
Armed and Abusive: How America’s Gun Laws Are Failing Domestic Violence Victims
By Jennifer Gollan | Oct. 26, 2021
Intimate partner homicides are skyrocketing, yet police, prosecutors and judges often trust offenders to disarm themselves.
Episode: When Abusers Keep Their Guns
Oct. 9, 2021
By law, domestic abusers are banned from owning guns. But too often, those laws aren’t enforced, and the consequences can be deadly.
Video: Unrelinquished
Oct. 20, 2021
A documentary from Reveal and Al Jazeera English exposes how ineffective laws have allowed domestic abusers to keep their guns – with deadly consequences.
Police Often Miss Red Flags in Domestic Abuse Cases, and the Consequences Are Deadly
By Jennifer Gollan and Grace Oldham | Aug. 2, 2022
In scores of intimate partner gun homicides from 2017 through 2020, Reveal found that law enforcement repeatedly ignored even the most glaring signs that a victim was at high risk of being killed.
Impact
How the Updated Violence Against Women Act Would Crack Down on Domestic Abusers Who Have Guns
By Jennifer Gollan | Feb. 23, 2022
After Reveal reported on soaring rates of intimate partner homicide, a bipartisan Senate proposal gives local law enforcement greater power to pursue abusers who possess illegal weapons.
Congress Takes Aim at Abusers’ Illegal Guns in New Violence Against Women Act
By Jennifer Gollan | March 11, 2022
New legislation gives state and local law enforcement more power to crack down on abusers who have weapons unlawfully.
Awards
New York Festivals TY & Film Awards
2022 gold award winner, social issues documentary
News & Documentary Emmy Awards
2022 nominee, outstanding investigative news coverage, long form
Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards
2022 winner, domestic television
Credits
Series reporter and documentary co-producer: Jennifer Gollan | Project editors: Nina Martin, Narda Zacchino and Andrew Donohue | Additional editing: Sumi Aggarwal and Esther Kaplan | Additional research: Grace Oldham and Katherine Sypher | Interim editor in chief: Sumi Aggarwal | Digital producer: Sarah Mirk | Copy editor, fact checker and additional digital production: Nikki Frick | Engagement reporter: Byard Duncan | Graphics: Soo Oh
Radio editor: Taki Telonidis | Radio lead producer: Katharine Mieszkowski | Radio score, mix and sound design: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda | Additional mixing: Steven Rascón, Claire Mullen and Brett Simpson | Radio production manager: Amy Mostafa | Radio executive producer: Kevin Sullivan | Radio host: Al Letson
Digital partner: The Guardian | Executive producer, TV and documentary: Amanda Pike | Documentary partner: Al Jazeera English’s “Fault Lines,” producer Amina Waheed, director of photography Joel Van Haren and executive producer Laila Al-Arian | Cover illustration by Molly Mendoza