

When Abusers Keep Their Guns

An investigation into how domestic abusers are allowed to keep their guns – with deadly consequences.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

By Jennifer Gollan | Oct. 26, 2021

Intimate partner homicides are skyrocketing, yet police, prosecutors and judges often trust offenders to disarm themselves.

Credit: Illustration by Molly Mendoza

Oct. 9, 2021

By law, domestic abusers are banned from owning guns. But too often, those laws aren’t enforced, and the consequences can be deadly.

Credit: Al Jazeera English/Fault Lines

Oct. 20, 2021

A documentary from Reveal and Al Jazeera English exposes how ineffective laws have allowed domestic abusers to keep their guns – with deadly consequences.

Credit: Carpenter photo: Courtesy of Dawn Sutherland; guns photo: Columbus Division of Police

By Jennifer Gollan and Grace Oldham | Aug. 2, 2022

In scores of intimate partner gun homicides from 2017 through 2020, Reveal found that law enforcement repeatedly ignored even the most glaring signs that a victim was at high risk of being killed.

Impact

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Jennifer Gollan | Feb. 23, 2022

After Reveal reported on soaring rates of intimate partner homicide, a bipartisan Senate proposal gives local law enforcement greater power to pursue abusers who possess illegal weapons.

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Jennifer Gollan | March 11, 2022

New legislation gives state and local law enforcement more power to crack down on abusers who have weapons unlawfully.

Awards

New York Festivals TY & Film Awards

2022 gold award winner, social issues documentary News & Documentary Emmy Awards

2022 nominee, outstanding investigative news coverage, long form Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards

2022 winner, domestic television

Credits

Series reporter and documentary co-producer: Jennifer Gollan | Project editors: Nina Martin, Narda Zacchino and Andrew Donohue | Additional editing: Sumi Aggarwal and Esther Kaplan | Additional research: Grace Oldham and Katherine Sypher | Interim editor in chief: Sumi Aggarwal | Digital producer: Sarah Mirk | Copy editor, fact checker and additional digital production: Nikki Frick | Engagement reporter: Byard Duncan | Graphics: Soo Oh

Radio editor: Taki Telonidis | Radio lead producer: Katharine Mieszkowski | Radio score, mix and sound design: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda | Additional mixing: Steven Rascón, Claire Mullen and Brett Simpson | Radio production manager: Amy Mostafa | Radio executive producer: Kevin Sullivan | Radio host: Al Letson

Digital partner: The Guardian | Executive producer, TV and documentary: Amanda Pike | Documentary partner: Al Jazeera English’s “Fault Lines,” producer Amina Waheed, director of photography Joel Van Haren and executive producer Laila Al-Arian | Cover illustration by Molly Mendoza