When Abusers Keep Their Guns
Armed and Abusive: How America’s Gun Laws Are Failing Domestic Violence Victims
By Jennifer Gollan Oct. 26, 2021
Intimate partner homicides are skyrocketing, yet police, prosecutors and judges often trust offenders to disarm themselves.Read more
Oct. 9, 2021
By law, domestic abusers are banned from owning guns. But too often, those laws aren’t enforced, and the consequences can be deadly.Listen
Unrelinquished
Oct. 20, 2021
A documentary from Reveal and Al Jazeera English exposes how ineffective laws have allowed domestic abusers to keep their guns – with deadly consequences.Watch
Help Us Investigate Domestic Violence Shootings
Oct. 25, 2021
We’re trying to get a more accurate picture of how many people have been shot by offenders illegally possessing firearms.Read more
The Team
Series reporter and documentary co-producer: Jennifer Gollan
Project editors: Nina Martin, Narda Zacchino and Andy Donohue
Additional editing: Sumi Aggarwal and Esther Kaplan
Additional research: Grace Oldham and Katherine Sypher
Interim editor in chief: Sumi Aggarwal
Radio editor: Taki Telonidis
Radio lead producer: Katharine Mieskowski
Radio score: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda
Mix and sound design: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda, with help from Steven Rascón, Claire Mullen and Brett Simpson
Radio production manager: Amy Mostafa
Radio executive producer: Kevin Sullivan
Radio host: Al Letson
Engagement reporter: Byard Duncan
Digital producer: Sarah Mirk
Copy editor and fact checker: Nikki Frick
Graphics: Soo Oh
Digital partner: The Guardian
Executive producer, TV and docs: Amanda Pike
Documentary partner: Al Jazeera English’s “Fault Lines,” Producer Amina Waheed, Director of Photography Joel Van Haren and Executive Producer Laila Al-Arian