In 2018, Reveal filed a federal lawsuit to get America’s employers to release injury and illness records. Two years later, a federal judge ruled that these documents, also known as Form 300As, must be disclosed to the general public.

Until this victory, we had relied on other means – labor unions, former employees – to acquire the forms. That’s how we began our multipart investigation into worker injuries at Amazon warehouses. But now, as 2021 comes to a close and companies report their 2020 data, it’s all public. The official reporting deadline is Dec. 31, 2021, but most already have finished the task.

That’s where you come in. These brand-new records are not limited to just Amazon: You can look up injury information for any large business in your community. And even though this is all public record, not many reporters are yet privy to it.

Interested in reporting on workplace injuries near you? Get started by clicking the button below.