This week, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX won four national Edward R. Murrow Awards in the network radio category for investigative reporting, news documentary, continuing coverage and excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Murrow Awards, issued by the Radio Television Digital News Association, are recognized as one of the most prestigious accolades in journalism, celebrating reporting that echoes the excellence that Edward R. Murrow established as the gold standard in broadcast news.
In a statement, the association’s president and chief executive officer, Dan Shelley, said: “The Edward R. Murrow Awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication of journalists who illuminate the world with their stories. These awards celebrate not just excellence, but the very essence of journalism that shapes our understanding of events and fosters a more informed society.”
The following stories were included in our winning Murrow entries:
- Investigative reporting: The Ballot Boogeymen
- News documentary: My Neighbor the Suspected War Criminal
- Continuing coverage: A Strike at the Heart of Roe, and The Long Campaign to Turn Birth Control Into the New Abortion, produced in partnership with UC Berkeley’s Human Rights Center and UC Berkeley’s Investigative Reporting Project, and Crossing the Line: The Fight Over Roe
- Excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion: Locked Up: The Prison Labor That Built Business Empires, produced in partnership with the Associated Press
This year, stories from Reveal have won 11 awards across seven different national competitions. Other awards announced this year:
- After Ayotzinapa, our three-part series documenting the forced disappearance of 43 college students in Mexico, won an award for longform journalism in audio from Investigative Reporters & Editors. Our reporting partner was the National Security Archive, and Adonde Media translated the series into Spanish. The series was also a finalist for best serialized story at the Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition.
- My Neighbor the Suspected War Criminal earned two additional honors: It won the Lowell Thomas Award for best radio, audio or podcast coverage of international affairs from the Overseas Press Club and was a finalist in the impact category at the Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition.
- Inside the Global Fight for White Power, a collaboration with Scripps News, won for documentary or public affairs in the broadcast radio networks category at the National Headliner Awards and for narrative/radio documentary podcast at the Sigma Delta Chi Awards.
- Cassandra Jaramillo was a finalist in national reporting from the Livingston Awards for The Grift Behind the Big Lie.
About The Center for Investigative Reporting
Founded in 1977 as the nation’s first nonprofit investigative journalism organization, The Center for Investigative Reporting has earned a reputation for being among the most innovative, credible and relevant media organizations in the country. We publish our multiplatform work on our website, Reveal public radio program and podcast, and social media platforms, reaching over a million people weekly. We produce documentaries and television news stories, publish in-depth investigative reports, and partner with local and regional outlets to support and empower local news coverage. Our reporting ignites real-world change, from civil and criminal investigations to new laws and policies, the instigation of public discourse, and solutions-oriented community action.