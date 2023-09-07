Created in collaboration with

and illustrated by Thi Bui

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States at a moment when the wealth divide was at record levels: millions of people living paycheck to paycheck, uninsured and unhoused, in a country that is home to the most billionaires in the world. Created in 2020 in collaboration with The Nib, In/Vulnerable is a comics series that captures both the shared experience of the pandemic and the ways it has laid bare the stark disparities that shape our lives.

Reveal has made all these comics available as a free digital collection. Click here to download the free PDF.

Pine Prairie, Louisiana

“If the virus makes it here, this place is a ticking time bomb.”

San Mateo, California

“Scary times can be exciting as well.”

Chicago

“It felt like the floor was giving in on me.”

Largo, Maryland

“My daughter died giving her heart helping.”

New London, Connecticut

“I was going to save everybody else in this world.”

New York City

“This is going to be a different city.”

San Francisco’s Chinatown

“A restaurant is a living, breathing part of the community.”

Murchison, Texas

“We’re building luxury bunkers.”

Arlington, Texas

“I was forced to drive across the country during a pandemic just to get health care.”

Fayetteville, North Carolina

“A lot of us feel we are living in a state of tyranny.”

Baltimore

“I have to be out there. They’re killing us.”

Staten Island, New York

“We’re not treated like people. We’re numbers.”

Florence, South Carolina

“We have always been able to say goodbye to those who have left this life.”

Bayport, New York

“What everyone shares is the desire to shelter in place in a safe haven.”

New York City

“No matter what we did, we just couldn’t catch up.”

Awards

Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards

2021 winner, cartoon

Credits

Series edited by Amanda Pike and Esther Kaplan. Interviews by Reveal staff and adapted into comic scripts by Sarah Mirk. Illustrated by Thi Bui.

